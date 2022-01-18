The new platform for all US immigration and visa procedures

Colombia

Julio Sánchez Cristo confirmed at La W that this Tuesday, January 18th, it will premiere on the web Platform www.immigrateusa.com To carry out all required paperwork regarding immigration in the United States.

Usually people are interested Visa, residence, work, or legal status in the United States They should enlist the advice of an attorney who can charge between $300 and $700 per consultation.

However, with the registry a program www.immigrateusa.com For $49.99 a month, Which can be canceled at any time, for subscribers required and permanent advice to all Immigration proceduresWhat’s more, when due to COVID-19, the paperwork has increased.

In addition, the platform has pre-scheduled live sessions for those who are registered based on information about all categories US Visas, Work Permits, Investors, Residency, Opening a Business in the US, Accounting, Acquisition of Real Estate or Business in the US and Zoom Permanent Line in English, Spanish, French and Portuguese.

