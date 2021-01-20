Christopher Landau and his last night as US ambassador to Mexico in networks

This tuesday, Christopher Landau He said goodbye The US ambassador to Mexico.

Through his official account as Ambassador on Twitter, Landau clarified that his term ends tomorrow noon, when Joe Biden Take over as President of the United States.

He also made it clear that he would stop using his account as an ambassador when he requested to follow him on his ChrisLandauUSA account.

In previous letters, Landau posted photos of his handicrafts in the states of Oaxaca, Estado de Mexico, Michoacan and Puebla.

Users of the social network said goodbye to the still-ambassador, who suggested he take as a souvenir typical and rare things like grasshoppers or a giant ball, Landau replied that his wife would take Zote soap.

