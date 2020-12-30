Switzerland pays $ 70,000 for relocation

Switzerland is one of those places you dreamed of knowing or even living in! For its high quality of life and unique nature. is being A country in central Europe, it shares borders with Germany, France, Italy and Austria.

Switzerland has four official languages: German, French, Italian and Romanian. Here arose the Red Cross, which is the headquarters of the World Trade Organization and two offices of the United Nations in Europe.

With all these characteristics, the country is not only a good tourist destination, but also an excellent option for those who want to relocate to a place where they live very well. Wait, this last option could come true.

Switzerland, In their desire to increase the small-town population of Albinin, Which, according to the latest census, hardly adds 278 residents, offers dollar support to foreigners and Swiss who want to join Everyday life From the place to make it grow.

Support for people who decided to participate in this call is Housing and cash amount It is about $ 70,000 – the amount is the amount between what is awarded to family members – if selected.

Like any gathering, who is looking for settlers Albinin It adheres to the regulations so that the authorities make sure that the investment is effectively directed to the growth of the place.

To be able to aspire to live Albinin, The age of the new tenants must be no more than 45 years, as the state strives for the newcomers to work and make the city grow economically.

Another requirement is that people or families who decide to take the adventure, stay for at least 10 years, and that seek to ensure that the contributions of these people are important to the place.

Anyone who will stay at Albinin You should also build or purchase a a house Not less than 200 thousand francs. With this value, the authorities seek to commit the new residents to making their residency permanent.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, the parties involved must have a Swiss permit to work and live on their territory.

If you want to know more about this initiative that was launched in 2017, you can check More details by clicking here In link with the authorities Albinin. However, every applicant needs to know that not many people have been accepted since the program began.

town Albinin (Or Arbignon, in French) is located within a canton Switzerland It’s called Valet. It is a municipality that forms part of the territory in the Leuk region. It is bordered on the north by the municipality of Leukerbad, on the south with Luke, on the west with Indien and on the east with Gautit Fishel.