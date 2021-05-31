Switzerland is recovering from handicap to beat the US in the euro’s warming

Switzerland seized the opportunity to beat the United States 2-1 in an international friendly on Sunday and start preparing for the victorious European Cup.

The home team, which is participating in Group A of Euro 2020 with Italy, Turkey and Wales, once again defeated a young American team that had a strong chance of winning the match before the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final in Colorado. .

Substitute Stephen Zuber scored the winning goal in the 63rd minute as the Swiss overcame a poor first-half performance and capitalized on a poor American finish to maintain their unbeaten record this year.

Sebastian Litget put the visiting team ahead in the fifth minute, shooting brilliantly from inside the area after Switzerland missed the heart of Giovanni Reina.

The lead lasted for just five minutes, before Swiss left-back Ricardo Rodriguez fired a shot helped by a deflection from Reggie Cannon.

Rodriguez could have scored the second goal, but scored a penalty kick shortly before half-time after Dutch full-back Sergino Dest seized the ball.

Litgate, Dest and Joshua Sargent had chances for visitors in the first half, keeping veteran Swiss goalkeeper Jan Somer busy.

After the break, US goalkeeper Ethan Horvath took center stage, twice depriving Brill Empolo of good scoring opportunities and seeing Remo Frioller and Harris Severovic in the last ten minutes.

Switzerland will meet young neighbor Liechtenstein in St. Gallen on Thursday, before it begins its European Championship campaign against Wales in Baku on 12 June.

The United States will face Honduras in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-finals in Denver on Thursday and will face Mexico or Costa Rica in the final or tie for third place.

