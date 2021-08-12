Juan Esnyder, from AFE Sessions to KTP Kotka in Finland

Spanish football player Juan Esnader Ruiz, That even a few days ago he was part of the 25th edition of Sesiones AFE, this Tuesday he became a new player in KTP Kotka, a Finnish club that opposes the first division of that country.

Madrid striker who He played for CDA Navalcarnero until last May, He signed a contract obligating him to the KTP – as is known – For the remainder of this season with an option to extend for another year As reported by the club through a statement.

“I will try to benefit from the experience, I wanted to get out of Spain to try other things and meet the family. The truth is that I am very excited about this challenge,” Snyder said in comments released by the AFE. The striker will make his second experience abroad after playing for FC Laussanne-Sport in Switzerland in the 2016-2017 season.

the The son of former Argentine footballer Juan Eduardo Sneijder Coming to this team that is currently led by the Spaniard too Gabriel Exetart Who was satisfied with this signature. “He’s the attacking player we need,” the strategist said. “He’s strong in goal situations and effective with and without the ball.”

KTP promoted to Finnish football first division in 2020 and He is currently the penultimate of ‘VeikkausliigaHe finished eleventh after scoring eight points in fourteen matches.