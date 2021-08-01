Swimming decisions – Dressel makes himself the “king” of Tokyo swimming

American Caeleb Dressel wins his gold medal 4 and 5 in Tokyo on the last day of swimming competition.

Emma McCune of Australia claimed her third Olympic victory in Japan in the 50m freestyle. Shortly thereafter, the number 4 season follows.

Robert Fink of the United States lives up to his favorite role in the men’s 1500m freestyle.

Caleb Dressel and Tokyo Aquatics Center, that’s convenient. On the last day of the swimming competition, the 24-year-old triumphed in the 50m freestyle and won the gold medal for the fourth time at the Summer Games in Japan. With an Olympic record, the American won in 21.07 seconds ahead of France’s Florent Manaudou (21.55). Bruno Fratos of Brazil completed the podium.

The world record as the grand finale

An hour later, Dressel also made his fifth gold medal in Tokyo. In the 4×100-meter individual medley season, he, Ryan Murphy, Michael Andrew and Zach Abel undermined the old world record by half a second in 3:26.78. The United States retained the lead in the prestige duel with Great Britain by 0.73 seconds, and bronze went to Italy.

With 5 gold medals, Dressel is the most successful swimmer at the Tokyo Games. And ahead of the two victories on Sunday, he already crowned himself Olympic champion in the 100m freestyle, 100m butterfly and 4x100m freestyle relay.

2 gold medals for McCune

Tokyo’s greatest swimming medalist is Emma McCune. After winning the Olympic gold in the 100m freestyle and with the relay in the 4x100m freestyle, the Australian also triumphed in the 50m freestyle at the end of Sunday’s swimming competitions (ahead of Sarah Sjostrom and Pernel Bloom) and with a 4x100m layer relay ( against the United States and Canada).

McCune leaves Tokyo with a total of 7 medals in his bags. 4 times gold and 3 times bronze.

double birds

The longest race in the men’s pool was the prey of Robert Fink. American Michaelo Romanchuk of Ukraine and German Florian Willbrück relegated to the ranks of other medalists in the 1500m freestyle.

For Finky, it wasn’t his first Olympic victory in Tokyo either. The 21-year-old couldn’t get past the 800m freestyle.