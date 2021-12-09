Surprise in Finland: cross-country skier Hennig takes third place

RUKA (dpa) – German cross-country skier Katharina Hennig caused a surprise in Ruka, Finland.

Over ten kilometers in classic mode, 25-year-old Oberoisenthaler took third place and only had to admit defeat to Frida Karlsson (Sweden) and Therese Gohoge (Norway). Hennig was just under 1.5secs of her preferred discipline on Johaug, who was very dominant over the long distances. Her colleague Victoria Karl came in 11th place.

“I’m so happy,” said Hennig, who fell to the ground after crossing the finish line later. “The sleds were great, and I had real rockets under my feet. But I never expected that in my life.” on ZDF. Hennig explained that she was coping with the cold “very well” at subzero temperatures in Ruka. “No one in the team expected that,” said national coach Peter Schlekenrieder.

Previously, Iivo Niskanen won the 15-kilometer race in men’s classic style. The best German was Jonas Doppler, who achieved half of the Olympic level for Beijing in 15th place.

© dpa-infocom, dpa: 211127-99-165442 / 3