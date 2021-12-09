Ambassador Zappia Guest of Honor at NIAF – News from Embassies

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, DECEMBER 08 – Italy’s ambassador to the United States, Mariangela Zappia, was the guest of honor last night for the Italian-American National Foundation (NIAF), one of the most important Italian-American organizations in the country, and the Italian-American delegation to Congress (IACD), which includes many A member of the United States Congress. The event was hosted by the NIAF’s Governmental Affairs Committee, chaired by His Excellency the Ambassador. Anita Bevaquah-McBride, former Assistant to President George W. Bush and Chief of Staff to First Lady Laura Bush, and John Calvilly, Executive Vice President of Public Affairs for the Wildlife Conservation Society, in the presence of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. “Italy today represents the tradition that you know well, but Italy is also a leader in innovation, science, high technology and sustainability, all areas in which our cooperation grows stronger than ever,” said the ambassador, also underlining Italy’s leading role on the world stage, as demonstrated by the Presidency of the Group twenty this year. The event provided an opportunity to underline the close ties of friendship and cooperation between Italy and the United States, which span all sectors. The contribution of the Italian-American community and the commitment of the NIAF and members of the Italian-American delegation to Congress ensure that this close bond continues to grow over time. “Italian GDP is expected to grow by more than 6% in 2021. Our exports reached an all-time high of €377 billion in the first nine months of this year, also thanks to a 22% increase in our bilateral trade. US It is our main non-EU partner and produces more than 50% of our net external surplus”, explained Ambassador Zappia. Collaboration is also growing between many scientific institutions, researchers and university centers in Italy and the United States, in key sectors such as “life sciences, health technologies, artificial intelligence, advanced manufacturing, quantum technologies, and the energy transition”. The Ambassador concluded: “Italy and the United States are natural allies, trusted partners and close friends. In the current global scenario, our ties are more important than ever. We are tapping into the full potential of our partnership, working together to shape the future.” (Dealing).

