Submit the plot and pictures of the new Netflix series

By Laura Boni
July 8, 2021
From July 1 I came across Netflix Young members of the royal family, Swedish television series and starring Edvin Riding as a Swedish prince. At the beginning of the first season, the young royal is sent to a private boarding school after a scandal.
It seems that the series is a mixture of Spanish elite, with the dynamics of rich and privileged youth, e the crown, his behind-the-scenes look at European royalty.
Serial plot:
Once at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school, Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) finally has a chance to explore his true nature and find out what kind of life he really desires. Wilhelm begins to dream of a future full of freedom and unconditional love, far from true obligations … But when he unexpectedly becomes the next heir to the throne, he is faced with a profound dilemma of choice: love or duty.
Here is the Young Royals team:
- Edvin Riding He is Prince Wilhelm, Prince of Sweden
- Omar Rodberg He’s Simon, an overseas student, and Wilhelm’s secret friend and Sarah’s brother
- Malte Gardinger He is a father of Årnäs, a cousin of Wilhelm and Eric and a student
- Frida Argento It’s Sarah, Simone’s student and her sister
- Nikita Ugla He is happy, student
- Pernilla August She is Christina, Queen of Sweden, mother of Wilhelm and Eric
- Natalie Farley It’s Madison, Phyllis’ student and roommate
- Carmen Gloria Perez It’s Linda, Simon and Sarah’s mother
- Ivar Forsling He is Crown Prince Eric, brother of Wilhelm
- Angela Olson She is the manager of Hillerska Anette Lilja
- Inti Zamora Soprado He is Ayoub, Simon’s friend from Biarstad
- Berry Gearwise Ho Roche, Simon’s friend from Biarstad