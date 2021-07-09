Submit the plot and pictures of the new Netflix series

By Laura Boni





July 8, 2021

From July 1 I came across Netflix Young members of the royal family, Swedish television series and starring Edvin Riding as a Swedish prince. At the beginning of the first season, the young royal is sent to a private boarding school after a scandal.

It seems that the series is a mixture of Spanish elite, with the dynamics of rich and privileged youth, e the crown, his behind-the-scenes look at European royalty.

Serial plot:

Once at the prestigious Hillerska boarding school, Prince Wilhelm (Edvin Ryding) finally has a chance to explore his true nature and find out what kind of life he really desires. Wilhelm begins to dream of a future full of freedom and unconditional love, far from true obligations … But when he unexpectedly becomes the next heir to the throne, he is faced with a profound dilemma of choice: love or duty.

Here is the Young Royals team: