Story heroes, plot and trailer of short stories

Homepage ” TV ” Netflix » TV series ” Netflix, “Elite”: heroes, plot and short story trailer

Netflix has released the trailer for the new Season 5 short stories that will debut on the streaming platform starting in December. Let’s find out about the heroes of the new episodes and release dates. Netflix The trailer for . has been released New short stories About the characters of the Spanish series elite. The shape was used for the first time on the occasion of the fourth season and it consists of some small bets that’s yes the focus In some events Ansar From the TV series. In addition, the streaming service recently announced the renewal of the series for one person Season 6, even before the release of the fifth.

elite that it Spanish TV series It is located in a prestigious Spanish private high school called Las Encinasfrequented by children The richest families in Spain. Every season revolves around a a crime It traces the events that led to its achievement.

Elite: le nuove “Short Stories”

In the short stories (Historias Breves) previously published there was talk of Kay, Reppi, Guzman; Guzman and Nadia. Samuel and Carla; Woody Ander, Omar and Alexis.

In the new episodes We will see the supporters kaytana NS Philip, with the addition of a new character known as philippe The episode will be available From December 15. from December 20 Episode dedicated to Samuel NS age Finally December 23 It will feature for the first time a character-focused story of Patrick.

Elite: renewed for the sixth season

Read also: Netflix, ‘Elite’: Renewed for a sixth season, new short stories are coming

despite of Season 5 It was not released or announced on the day of the inauguration, Netflix I was informed that it has been renewed elite NS Season 6.

But how did season four end? Saw last seasonGuzmán and Andez leave the scenep., the characters played by Miguel Bernardo and Aaron Piper. The two young men are actually shown deciding to leave town and travel the world. Guzman was too Armando was unintentionally killedwho attacked I see. Rebekah NS Samuel And so they helped him cover up crime.

Meanwhile, pending the fifth season, two new entries into the cast have already been announced: Valentina Zener NS Andre Lamoglia.