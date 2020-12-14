After kicking off to an eerily slow start, Beals rallied around transformations and Josh Allen’s return in the second half to beat the Steelers 15-26 in “Sunday Night Football.”

Allen finished the game by completing 24 of 43 passes (55.8 percent) over 238 yards with two touchdowns and interceptions. It definitely wasn’t his best outing, but looking at the way he started (10 of 23 passes, 76 yards, INT in first half), he was fine, thanks to a great finish (14 of 20, 162 yards, two touchdowns in the second half).

The two feats combined 10 strokes and 3 laps in the first half. Pittsburgh broke the deadlock in the middle of the second quarter with a 19-yard touchdown pass from Ben Rothlesberger to James Washington. But Buffalo was able to turn the momentum just before halftime with a late field goal and then picked six of Tarun Johnson to take the lead 9-7 in the locker room.

The Bills had the ball to start the second half and looked like a completely different team as Allen led eight games, 68 yards that ended with a 19-yard touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs. Diggs finished with 10 high game catches for 130 yards and landings.

After forcing Pittsburgh with a hat-trick and a knockout, Buffalo retook the ball and made a quick job through four games, 57 yards, capping a 13-yard pass from Allen to Gabrielle Davis.

The Steelers managed to make it a single-score game with a 3-yard touchdown pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster and clinch a two-point diversion by Eric Ebron with 12:18 remaining in the fourth quarter. But Buffalo answered with a field goal on Next Drive to make it a two-goal game again with 8:07 to play. After Roethlisberger threw his second objection in the evening to a deep ball caught by Levi Wallace, Allen and the Bills were able to finish the 7:11 final and end the match.

(3-10) can now beat East Asia by winning and losing the Dolphins next week. The Steelers (11-2) lost game winning streak after he started the year with 11 straight wins. However, Pittsburgh leads North Asia by a two-game lead over Brown, who plays Monday night against the Ravens.

Steelers points versus bells

Q 1 Q 2 Q3 Q 4 Final Steelers 7 8 15 Invoices 9 14 3 26

Live updates between Steelers vs. Bills, highlights from ‘Sunday Night Football’

( All times are oriental )

11:28 p.m. – Final: Bills 26, Steelers 15.

11:23 PM – 2-minute warning. Billings for her, first and 10 at Steelers’ 28 yard streak.

11:12 p.m. – Objection. Roethlisberger takes a shot on the sideline and is picked for a second time tonight, this time by Levi Wallace. She takes bills in the 47-yard Pittsburgh streak, 7:01 left to play.

11:07 PM – Field Target, Billing. Buffalo reaches the goal line but cannot reach the finish area. However, a 23-yard bass field goal broadens the advance to 26-15 and makes for a two-degree game with 8:07 stays.

10:52 PM – TOUCHDOWN, STEELERS. Roethlisberger hits JuJu Smith-Schuster for 3 yards in TD. Pittsburgh had a two-point conversion into a one-point game, down 23-15 with 12:18 remaining to play.

10:44 p.m. – end of the third quarter: Bills 23, Steelers 7. Pittsburgh has the first and 10th in the 47-yard Buffalo streak to start the fourth quarter.

10:40 PM – Pont bills. Not doing much for Buffalo, the Steelers brought it back to the 19-yard streak with 1:56 remaining in the third quarter.

10:34 pm – Steelers kick. Three more and I went out to Pittsburgh and things started looking ugly. Bills get the ball back at the 23-yard line leaving 5:32 in the third quarter.

10:28 PM – TOUCHDOWN, Bills. Allen uses a nice fake pump and hits Gabriel Davis in the back corner of the end area for a 13-yard pitch. The Buffalo leads 23-7 with 7:02 remaining in the third quarter.

10:25 pm – Steelers kick. Three others go out to start the second half for Pittsburgh. Buffalo takes charge at the 43-yard streak after a good comeback from Roberts, 9:07 left in the third quarter.

10:15 PM – TOUCHDOWN, Bills. Allen hits Digges for a 19-yard score to extend Buffalo’s lead to 16-7 with a 10:23 left in the third quarter.

10:08 p.m. – HALFTIME: 9 bills, Steelers 7. Receipt of invoices to start the second half. Andre Roberts takes him back to the Buffalo 37-yard streak.

9:53 PM – TOUCHDOWN, the bills. Big momentum swings to finish the game for Buffalo as Taron Johnson comes up with a pick of six. Pass misses PAT, but Bills takes a 9-7 lead with 52 seconds remaining in the game.

9:46 pm – Field goal, bills. Buffalo finally gets to the board with a 34-yard field goal from Tyler Bass. Pittsburgh leads 7-3 with 1:42 remaining in the first half.

9:40 PM – 2-minute warning. Bills contain, first and 10 in the Steelers’ 16-yard line.

9:35 pm – Steelers kick. Buffalo recovered the ball at the 25-yard line, 4:56 left in the second quarter.

9:29 pm – Bells Pont. Allen was subjected to all kinds of stress. It flopped at first but Buffalo was able to recover to prevent another costly spin. Pittsburgh takes charge at the 27-yard line, remaining 6:37 in the half.

9:23 PM – TOUCHDOWN, STEELERS. Roethlisberger takes advantage of turnover with James Washington’s 19-yard stroke in the finish area. Pittsburgh leads 7-0 with an 8:21 left to play in the first half.

9:20 pm – Objection? Fumble? rotation! – Allen throws it to Dawson Knox, who appears to be catching her, but he throws it into the air. Cam Sutton grabbed her for the spin and Pittsburgh took charge at the Buffalo line 30 yards, 9:36 left in the second quarter.

9:14 PM – Steelers Pont. A couple of the first defeats this time to Pittsburgh, but there are no points yet. The bills take up the 9-yard line, remaining 11:44 in the first half.

9:08 pm – Bills Pont. Allen seemed to have flopped before he got off the pass. Judged incomplete though, the Steelers got the ball in the 20-yard streak with 14:14 left in the second quarter.

9:02 pm – end of 1h: 0 bills, 0 Steelers. The University of Buffalo holds 3rd and 10th in the 26-yard streak to start the second quarter.

8:57 PM – Steelers Pont. Drink. These are six balls and sticks to start the game for both offenses. Banknote retrieves the ball at the 14-yard line, and remains 2:12 in the first quarter.

8:50 PM – Bells Pont. Three others are out for Buffalo. The slow game so far, the Steelers got the ball back to the 23-yard line with 6:15 left in the first quarter.

8:46 pm – Steelers kick. Well, that didn’t last long. Three others went out for Pittsburgh and Biles reclaimed it at the 32-yard streak, 7:44 remaining to play in the first quarter.

8:43 pm – Objection. Josh Allen throws it under pressure from Cam Hayward and Mike Hilton makes the easy choice. Pittsburgh takes charge of its 27-yard streak, the remaining 9:22 in the first quarter.

8:35 pm – Steelers kick. Pittsburgh finally gets its first plunge, but not much more than that. Bills retrieve the ball at the 31-yard line, and 10:30 stays in the first quarter.

8:29 pm – Bills Pont. Three and went out for Buffalo to start, too. The Steelers took it back at the 14-yard line, 12:43 left in the first quarter.

8:26 pm – Steelers kick. Three, he went to Pittsburgh to start the match. She takes bills in the 33-yard streak, 14:01 left in the first quarter.

8:20 p.m. – Beals wins a toss. They would be late and Pittsburgh would get the ball to start the match.

Steelers start time versus time bills

All “Sunday Night Football” matches for 2020 have the same start time at 8:20 PM ET. There are Sunday night matches scheduled for every week of the season except for Week 17, although the NFL has the ability to bend the game into the Week 17 “SNF” window.

