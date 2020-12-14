Pound rally as UK and EU extend trade talks – live updates

5) Why the Amazon Alexa Doctor might not be what the world ordered: Amazon’s voice assistant, new health tracking wristbands, and subscription pills make Jeff Bezos a solid health player.

What happened overnight

sThe week kicked off with cautious gains as investors gauge the opportunity for additional fiscal and monetary stimulus for the United States, while the British pound rallied in relief as the recent extension of Brexit talks averted a severe divorce.

Advances in coronavirus vaccines have reinforced the sense of risk, as the first shipments sped across the United States as part of a historic mission to vaccinate more than 100 million people by the end of March.

E-Mini futures responded to the S&P 500, up 0.5%. The MSCI Asia Pacific Index of stocks outside of Japan rose 0.1%, after hitting a series of record levels last week. Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.5% as a survey showed that the mood among hard-hit Japanese companies improved in the December quarter.

The pound strengthened on both the euro and the dollar after Britain and the European Union agreed to continue talks on trade after Brexit beyond the deadline on Sunday.

Is coming today

Economics: Industrial production (I am And the Japan), Electoral College meeting (we)

Company: Hollywood Bowl, Stree