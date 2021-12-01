Startups and local businesses are given room to grow

Timelcam. Two commercial complexes with production halls will be built in Timlkam in the next few years.

“In this way, we provide startups and SMEs primarily with an opportunity to evolve and grow,” says Amir Verizagic, Managing Director of FE Business Parks, at the groundbreaking ceremony. The company has already developed similar parks in Neuhofen / Krems and Rüstorf and plans to implement more projects throughout Austria.

Eight million euros will be invested in Timelkam and at least 40 new jobs will be created. “With good transport links to the B1 and proximity to the region’s capital, Timelkam is an ideal location for the next business park,” asserts Alen Cuskic, Managing Director of FE Business Parks.

Two phases of construction until 2025

Two construction phases are planned in the next few years, with around 3,000 square meters of production hall available in the final phase. Timelkams Mayor Johann Kirchberger sees the new offer as covering the need for new small and medium-sized enterprises in his community. “The concept of a business park makes it ideal for a community like Timelkam.”

Support from Business Upper Austria

FE Business Parks GmbH specializes in the development and construction of small and micro industrial building zones, mainly offering start-ups and commercial businesses the freedom to operate. The positioning agency in Upper Austria, Business Upper Austria, constantly supports the company in the search for a suitable space as well as funding and financing issues.