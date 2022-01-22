Pictures show the ballroom on the pillar in Putin’s billion-dollar palace

Is Russian President Vladimir Putin enjoying his spare time in a private strip club on his territory? New photos should prove this.
The basics in brief
- Vladimir Putin is said to own a luxury property on the Black Sea coast.
- Alexei Navalny’s team published photos that were said to have come from the palace.
- According to the imprisoned Kremlin critic, the Russian president has his own strip club.
The so-called “Black Sea Palace” is said to be the private property of Russian President Vladimir Putin. However, there is no official evidence that Putin actually lives there. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied that this is its private property.
A good year ago, the team surrounding Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny published computer-generated images. These show what the palace might look like from the inside.
Does Putin have an indoor strip club?
There was also a picture of the striptease room, with a stage and a dancing pole. Now the team claims to have thousands of real photos. Among other things, the one that shows a room with a small theater.
In a YouTube video posted by Navalny’s team, two people commented on the photos. “Strip hall, strip club, or whatever else is already there. Which is worse than we expected.”
‘It looks like a gate’
The stage is full of cushions and a pulsating spherical light appears behind where the dancer will perform. “We don’t even know how to describe it. It looks like a portal,” the room captioned in a YouTube video.
Other photos show luxurious bedrooms, a spacious hallway, and an office.
Despite this, it is unclear if Putin ever lived in the palace. Oligarch Arkady Rotenberg claimed it as his own property. He was a friend of the Russian president for many years.
He has plans to build a luxury hotel outside the Black Sea Palace. However, it is not clear if this is true or if he just wants to cover his friend.
