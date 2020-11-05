The first direct observation of gravitational waves has been announced by the Laser Interferometer Gravitational Wave Observatory (LIGO), a big step forward for science. Previously, gravitational waves were only inferred indirectly, through their influence on the timing of pulsars in binary star systems and the conformity of the waveform with predictions of Einstein’s general relativity. But American theoretical physicist Dr. James Gates says that there is another theory about German worship that can be proven true soon.

Speaking during the StarTalk podcast by Neil DeGrasse Tyson, he said: “In 1905, Einstein wrote four papers, and among those papers was a paper indicating that energy should be defined. “We know that Einstein does not like quantum theory, but he is actually one of the founding fathers of this paper on the photoelectric effect. “Now that we have seen the gravitational waves, we want to see how much energy those waves are carrying. “When we do that, we will have gravitons in our universe.

"You want to be able to see the quantization of energy held by gravitational waves that tells you that gravitons – at that point no longer science fiction – are part of science." In theoretical physics, graviton is the hypothetical quantum of gravity, an elementary particle that mediates the force of gravity. Dr. Tyson divided it into a simpler explanation. He added, "A photon is a particle of light, but you can also talk about light as waves, and this is a valid analogy." "We measured gravitational waves, and now we want to measure their particles."

But Dr. White said the discovery of graffitons could break that down. He continued, “The unveiling of the graviton will entail a real rethink of what gravity is. “Some of us are already there. I don’t think about gravity in terms of geometry. It’s the theory of sensation.” To confirm, Dr. Tyson asked: “What are you saying is that Einstein’s theory happens to be comfortable in certain situations that gives you the right answer? “You’re good with that, but it’s not the full story?” Dr. White emphasized that the statement was correct, stating that more work needs to be done to better understand what attractiveness is.

