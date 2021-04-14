Sports column “Very Close”: Sydney Le Mans and the German Championship

Where is Sydney for sure, in Australia. But that is not what I meant. In the last matches of the women’s Bundesliga women’s league in Bayern Munich and in the current squad for the German national team, she missed Sydney, who grew up in Burgen and started playing soccer at SV Lingenfeld at the age of four of which she was one of them. At the age of 20 is one of the greatest talents in German women’s football. I mean Sydney Le Mans (photo), who Bayern missed in the Champions League quarter-final second leg at Rosengard, missed the DFB Cup in Wolfsburg and also had to cancel international matches against Australia and yesterday against Norway.

Where is Sydney? I asked her counselor, my dear ex-colleague Felix Seidel. “It’s a small fibrous tear in the groin, so it has to stop a little,” he explained to me. Sydney wrote to me: “Not that bad. I will start training again in the week after international matches.”

So it’s pretty clear to the seven-time national player who has played 70 times for Bayern since 2017. She now lives in Munich, but regularly visits her parents, Isabel and Malt in Burgen. My mom is Canadian, dad is a hamburger – why is the daughter’s name then Sydney? She also told me: “My parents got married in Sydney. That’s when the idea arose.”

Now it looks like the Lohmanns must soon have a reason to celebrate again. Your daughter will likely be the first to attend a German football tournament in Burgen. Five points lead with five matches left: It is hard to imagine that the Sydney and Bayern women, who have not been unbeaten in 17 Bundesliga matches, will draw the title in a row.