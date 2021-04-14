Iconic square of Lincoln Center becomes a ‘green’ space

what do you know Lincoln Center’s legendary Josie Robertson Square, which revolves around the Revson Fountain, is transformed into a park-like open space with the help of a renowned collection designer.

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that Mimi Lien, celebrated interior designer and MacArthur Genius Scholarship recipient, has been appointed to physically reinvent Josie Robertson Square as part of Restart Stages.

Known as “The GREEN,” the installation serves as the physical hub for Restart Stages, Lincoln Center’s initiative to promote art and revitalize New York City through a collaboration that redesigns and revitalizes public spaces.

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts announced Tuesday that Mimi Lien, celebrated interior designer and MacArthur Genius Scholarship recipient, has been assigned to manage Josie Robertson Plaza as part of Restart Stages, a new initiative announced in February that will include 10 outdoor performances and – will create shows , And physically reinvent the training rooms. As well as other outdoor public places.

GRÜNE will transform the nearly 14,000 square meters of open concrete space around the Revson Fountain into an environment that invites New Yorkers to relax and enjoy the open, park-like space.

“When invited to think about how to transform the physical space of Josie Robertson Plaza into a more inclusive and welcoming environment, I immediately thought that by changing the floor surface from solid pavement without seating to something like grass,” Mimi Lian said in a statement. They are anywhere. ”

The books are borrowed from the nearby New York Public Library of Performing Arts. Additionally, a small snack bar has been planned in the northeast corner. Pop-up themes are offered both in summer and fall. These performances include music, dance, and a range of family shows and workshops.

“In the past, Josie Robertson Plaza was a place to walk to see a show or go to the library or even enjoy the fountain for a while, but I dreamed of making it a place to live, for fun and peace,” Lian continued her testimony. I wanted to create a place where you could lie down In it on a grassy slope and reading a book all afternoon. Have a cup of coffee and sit in the sun. Bring your kids and have fun in the grass. Have a picnic with colleagues. I hope this curved grassy area looks like a hug and space at the same time and redesign the yard as a place of structure Social infrastructure, as a green city – as a gathering place, as a common ground.

“Green” is made from bio-based and recyclable SYNLawn, a herbal material with a high content of soybeans sourced entirely from American farmers.

The GREEN is open from May 10 to September 2021 from 9 AM until midnight. There will be a variety of safety protocols following the recommended guidelines, including, but not limited to, required face coverage, social distancing, and regular room cleaning.

“The arts can be at the center of New York’s economic, social and spiritual revitalization – and it’s a powerful way to reconnect at the start of the spring season,” said Henry Thames, President and CEO of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. statement. “We are very excited to launch ‘The GREEN,’ a place where New Yorkers can recharge their batteries, find inspiration and upgrade. We are Mimi Lynn, our partners at Lincoln Center, and everyone in town is very grateful for this vision of the reboot stages.”