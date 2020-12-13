Speculation revolves around the possibility of Ivanka Trump running for the US Senate in Florida | Ivanka Trump

Speculation about a career beyond the White House Ivanka Trump Now concentrated in Florida, where the former first daughter and chief aide of her father’s president was said to have purchased an expensive plot of land for a home and may be considering running for the Senate.

Ivanka Trump is often referred to as wanting a political career of her own, and during her tenure with Donald Trump she has sought to present herself as a more friendly version of her father.

Now the US media reports are focusing on Florida Donald Trump owns the Mar-A-Lago Resort – as a potential base for his daughter to start her own political career.

“Ivanka definitely has political ambitions, there is no doubt about that,” Prof. The source said CNN. “She wants to run for something, but that still needs to be known.”

Florida may present a possible path in the Senate race in 2022 when incumbent Republican seat Marco Rubio is ready for re-election. Rubio was a vocal critic of Donald Trump in the 2016 Republican nomination race, but he later turned into a loyal supporter of Trump once he won the election.

“I think she will be the number one candidate straight away if she does U.S. congress Against Rubio, Adam C. Smith, a former political editor at Tampa Bay Times and now a consultant for Mercury Public Affairs, told CNN: Against Rubio, given her father’s popularity in the Sunshine State.

This speculation is supported by news reports that Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner – who has also been a prominent and influential member of the White House team for the past four years – are spending millions of dollars on a Florida property that will be their future. Home base.

New York Post mentioned The couple is spending more than $ 30 million on a plot of land on Miami’s exclusive Indian Creek Island, which has been dubbed “Billionaire’s Bunker”. The island reportedly boasts its own police force for a handful of wealthy homes.

Ivanka Trump isn’t the only member of her family who is likely to look to a post-Trump political future. Donald Trump Jr – who is popular with his father’s conservative base – is often seen as likely making a serious attempt to enter politics in his personal capacity. Meanwhile, daughter-in-law Lara Trump It had been mentioned As a potential candidate for the Senate in North Carolina.