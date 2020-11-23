Vanessa Hudgens, 31, is enjoying dating baseball player Cole Tucker, 24

Vanessa Hudgens appears to be dating MLB star Cole Tucker (Image: Rex)

Vanessa Hudgens appears to have a new man in her life after the actress was spotted with baseball superstar, Cole Tucker.

Higher School musical actress and Pittsburgh Pirates star, 24, was pictured having a relaxing date together over the weekend, ten months after Vanessa split from ex-Austin Butler.

Vanessa, 31, and MLB star Cole was spotted outside the Canyon Country Store in Los Angeles in photos posted by the Daily Mail.

The relaxed couple was then seen holding hands as they drove towards Khadim to get their cars.

Just hours earlier, the actress laughed that she was in a relationship again because she posted a post on Instagram titled: “ Date night. ”

The Princess Switch star can be seen holding a pink rose all over her face while wearing her white outfit.

Earlier this year, fans were surprised to learn that Vanessa has broken up with her longtime love Austin Butler.

Austin, 28, was noticeably absent from Vanessa’s posts after Halloween 2019.

The actress last appeared in her brief in July 2019, when he shared a photo of the two of them on the red carpet of Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Prior to her relationship with Austin, Vanessa had previously anchored Zac Efron, who starred in High School Musical with for five years from 2005 through 2010.

