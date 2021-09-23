Space Jam: New Legends | Movie review with LeBron James

Roma – Tweety, Silvestro, Lola Bunny, Bugs Bunny and LeBron James: The starting quintet is more or less the same as in ’96, even if there was another icon in the NBA rather than his height. The challenge is one of those impossible things: beating a ruthless algorithm on a parquet floor where there are no rules. Twenty-five years after one of the most cult cults in film history, seeing the Tune Squad out in the field make an impact, and behind the varied and predictable follies, it evokes the best memories when some pop movies have absorbed the totally unique sense of ‘entertainment.’ It’s hard for Malcolm D. Lee to go down with him Space Jam: New Legends (Space Jam: A New Legacy, originally) in the Looney Tunes universe without distorting character characteristics to be associated with the gigantic personality of an athlete (and brand) like James.

And therefore Space Jam: New Legends It doesn’t even try to be better than the first chapter and, judiciously, just needs to update different topics, and gets to the point simply targeting an audience that goes between zero and ninety-nine, just like the jersey numbers authorized in the US National Basketball Association. Thus, the story is only an excuse for what would later become the main game of the film, as James ends up directly in Server-Verso of Warner Bros. , controlled by the bad guy on duty, Al-G Rhythm, played by Don Cheadle. In the company network, among the main franchisors (there are all, from matrix a game of Thrones), his son Dom (Cedric Joe) also ended up staying away from basketball to focus on his dream: developing a video game in which basketball itself is played based on skills, upgrades, and tricks.

To get him back, LeBron must play his last point game against other upgraded and redesigned NBA stars. So the crazy solution is to get the gang back on their feet and, above all, mingle with some very special fellows. Space Jam: New Legends With that in mind, it works and of course fun: Bugs, Tazz, Daffy, Willie El Coyote, Beep Beep, Porky Pig and the others are crazier than the Harlem Globetrotters, and between dunks and explosions, they remain irresistible to folk legends, indispensable even in the age of Algorithms and Virtual Reality. Yes, because if topics like union, family and engagement come back here too, Space Jam 2 It explains very well how today’s sport (but also life in general) has profoundly changed and been subject to factors that have nothing to do with sport (and life…).

In this case, the shape of the little Dom is symbolic and represents that generation that has approached sports thanks to the video games in which you can give complete freedom: flying baskets, captivating clothes, bonus points and so on. Diamitral opposed the imitation of race and dress but not for this, secondary. In fact, it’s always Dom who explains to Abby LeBron how important it is to differentiate oneself, find new ways, and make decisions beyond common sense. This, who knows, means to grow and mature. And therefore Space Jam: New Legends It’s also this: on the one hand, the son and the father on the other, they will understand each other a little better thanks to the team of hilarious cartoons.

