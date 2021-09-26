South Africa is approaching the championship title at Edmonton Sevens

EDmonton, Alberta (AFP) – South Africa completed their World Rugby Sevens title by winning the group stage undefeated and advancing to the Edmonton quarter-finals on Saturday.

After winning the championship in Vancouver, British Columbia last week in a shortened series in 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic, South Africa only needs to reach the final in Edmonton to be crowned league champions.

The twins are losing many top-ranked teams due to travel restrictions and COVID-19 quarantine, including the gold medalists of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, Fiji, and silver medalists in New Zealand, Australia and Samoa.

South Africa completed where it left off last week by beating Mexico 56-0 and Hong Kong 43-5 in their first two pool matches on Saturday. He followed up the “Blitzboks” with a 49-0 victory over third-placed Canada in the Olympics in the final game of the day, reaching the quarter-finals in which Hong Kong qualified as one of the top two third-placed teams on Sunday.

The United States finished their pool games again undefeated with a 29-17 victory over Spain, followed by a comfortable 33-5 victory over Chile, and Malakshi Isdal scored two attempts. In their last match today, the United States beat Kenya 19:14 to avenge their loss to Africans in the quarter-finals in Vancouver last week.