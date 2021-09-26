Science says funny people are smarter than anyone else

What would you do if someone told you, “Be fun now”? Will you immediately come up with a golden humor or a hilarious story?

Funny when ordering is not that easy. You may be funny when you are with your friends, but you are shy about telling jokes with strangers. Are you someone who values ​​humor more when someone else is the source of the fun, rather than the one who makes you laugh?

Being funny and being able to appreciate humor are signs of a Intelligence above average.

In one study, researchers Gil Greengross and Geoffrey Miller, both from the University of New Mexico, Rhode. Martin from the University of Western Ontario studied a group of college students and asked them to do a fun task by creating scrambled profiles of people based on basic information.

Then the study participants evaluated How funny were the answers? from other participants and asked to complete tests General intelligence, openness, conscientiousness, extraversion, sociability and neuroticism.

The researchers found that general intelligence was A powerful indicator of mood, regardless of other variables. The researchers concluded that Humor is a sign of ability and basic cognitive ability.

In another study by William E. Hauck and John W. Thomas of Bucknell University, researchers examined 3 variables: Creativity, intelligence and sense of humor. They found it while creativity and intelligence independent all, Humor was associated with both creativity and intelligence.

There are different types of humor: bizarre, rigid, sloppy, topical, dark, satirical, parody and surreal. some need A higher degree of intelligence to appreciate than others, such as spelling. Satire is a kind of humor more difficult Because it is based on intelligence to gain success.

Amy Schumer, who is funny in many ways, is Extremely talented at spelling. His satirical sketch “12 Angry Men Inside Amy Schumer” was one of the funniest drawings on TV all year. Obviously, it was necessary to have both intelligences To write it for enjoyment, where there was Many items are needed to fully appreciate it.

It was a black and white televised play 1957, who discussed how actresses are judged by their looks or their “explosion,” and highlighted misogyny that tends to be a subtle undercurrent in Hollywood.

Did you have to understand all this stuff to find it funny? No, but it was having the intelligence to recognize these things that made the humor It was more fun.

You can’t make fun of something if you don’t understand it first And it takes creativity to use the right kind of platform to make it fun.

Stephen Hawking, one of the smartest and most intelligent scientists in the world, was also known for his sense of humor. Coincidence? I do not think so! Funny people are more likely to be smarter.