Sony sends out an invite to PlayStation 5 owners inviting them to buy a PlayStation 5 (another device?)

PlayStation Network members have received an invitation from Sony to suggest they purchase a PlayStation 5 console through PlayStation Direct. Everyone already owns a PlayStation 5.

Twitter account owner @wario64 shared an invitation from Sony proposing a PlayStation 5 purchase via PlayStation Direct on Wednesday. Although he himself owns a PlayStation 5.

In addition to @Wario64, several other PlayStation 5 owners seem to be receiving the same invitation, with Sony sending out this invitation exclusively to PlayStation Network members.

As for why Sony sends offers to buy PlayStation 5 directly to members of the PlayStation Network, it may come from a desire to eliminate the hassle of buying a new console from Scalpers or people speculating about buying a PlayStation 5 for profit.

The PlayStation 5 has been available for over 7 months now, but it’s still not enough to meet demand. And every time they open for reservation, they tend to sell out quickly. But we believe it will be able to produce more to meet demand in the second half of this year.

Even though I already have a PS5, Sony sent me an invite to buy a console on PS Direct on Wednesday. Which means expect a public queue around 2 PM PT on June 23. I don’t know where Sony pulls the list from, so don’t ask pic.twitter.com/Ffmjl2mfYs – Wario64 (@Wario64) June 21, 2021

