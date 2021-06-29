Leaks reveal the date for the launch of “Windows 11” in all the world





Leaks from within the American company “Microsoft” revealed the date of launching its latest operating system, “Windows 11”, on all personal and portable computers in the world.

The report, published on the specialized technical website “GSM Arena”, indicated that Microsoft intends to officially launch “Windows 11” starting on October 20.

Officially, Microsoft did not specify a date for the launch of “Windows 11”, only saying that the operating system would be ready at Christmas for all users.

Screen shots of Microsoft team members show one of them saying he can’t wait until October to get Windows 11.

The promotional materials for “Windows 11” also showed that Microsoft is preparing for a major event on October 20; Which suggests that the company will launch the operating system on this day.

It is expected that Microsoft will release upgrade tools for “Windows 11” starting in October 2021, and will start providing laptops and personal computers supported by the system in late 2021 and early 2022.