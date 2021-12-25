Solomon Islands under the yoke of China – RENOVATIO 21

Tensions are rising in Ukraine, while Russian calls for negotiations seem to fall on deaf ears, while the crisis is now deteriorating to the level of the “Cuban Missile Crisis” that President Kennedy had to contend with.

President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich warned Putin frankly: the West is on the verge of crossing its strategic red lines and that Moscow will respond unless the United States and NATO begin to negotiate seriously.

Yesterday’s extended meeting of Council of the Russian Ministry of Defense He received important comments on the current crisis, both from President Vladimir Putin and from Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu.

President Putin also spoke by phone on December 20 with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and later on December 21 with French President Emmanuel Macron and new German Chancellor Olaf Schulz, insisting on the same point in every call.

Foreign Minister Serge Lavrov also made frank statements on this issue.

“The United States does not yet have hypersonic weapons, but we know when they will get them … They will put hypersonic weapons in Ukraine, and then, under their cover, it does not mean that they will start using them tomorrow, because we already have them [I missili ipersonici] Zircons and they don’t have them: they will arm and push the extremists of the neighboring country against Russia

These developments are covered extensively in Russian news, but are generally obscured in the West.

Russia’s TASS reported that after hearing Shoigu’s report, Russia’s TASS news agency said Council of the Ministry of DefensePutin said:

“that they [gli Stati Uniti] They just do what they want [in altre parti del mondo]. But what they are doing now on the territory of Ukraine, or what they are trying to do and what they are about to do, is not thousands of kilometers from our national borders. This is on our doorstep. They have to understand that we have nowhere to fall back further.”

Putin continued:

Do they think we don’t see these threats? Or do they think that we are so weak-willed that we simply look openly at the threats facing Russia? “

Do they think we don’t see these threats? Or do they think that we are so weak-willed that we simply look openly at the threats facing Russia? Here’s the problem: we simply have nowhere to go further, that’s the problem.

Russian site Sputnik It was further quoted by Putin:

“As I have already indicated, in the event that the obvious aggressive streak of our Western colleagues continues, we will take appropriate military-technical measures to respond and will respond harshly to hostile steps. And I want to stress, we have every right to do so, we have every right to take measures to ensure the security and sovereignty of Russia … We are very concerned about the deployment of elements of the US global missile defense system to Russia. “

“We want to use political and diplomatic means to solve problems, but at least we want to have clearly formulated legal guarantees”

Then Putin carefully explained:

“We have already seen that some of our critics are playing it [la bozza dei documenti del trattato della Russia] As a warning to Russia. Is it an alarm or not? Of course not… Armed conflict and bloodshed are not our choice at all. We don’t want things to go this way. We want to use political and diplomatic means to solve problems, but at least we want to have clearly formulated legal guarantees. This is what our proposals consist of. We put it on paper and sent it to Brussels and Washington, and we hope to receive a clear and comprehensive response to these proposals.”

“There is some indication that our partners seem willing to work on this. However, there is also a risk that they will try to drown our proposals with words, or in a quagmire, to take advantage of this pause and do what they want.”