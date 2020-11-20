Hyrule Warriors: Age of Holocaust, The Legend of Zelda Prequel, is here

The movie “Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” is released Friday. This is the first installment in the Zelda series since the 2017 “Breath of the Wild”, which sold out 19.7 million copies . Breath of the Wild is the fourth best-selling game of all time on the Nintendo Switch, behind games such as Animal Crossing and Mario Kart.

In “Breath of the Wild,” players fall in love with the adventures of hero Link as he freely explores the The world is cooking stews and avoiding the giant lasers from the old machines crawling after him.

So it is not surprising Nintendo would expand the franchise with another potential hit. In fact, the 2014 edition of “Hyrule Warriors” which also includes the Zelda characters is a moderate success.

“Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity” producer Yusuke Hayashi told CNN Business that the Nintendo team has “explicitly suggested” that his team combine the characters and story from 2017 with the Hyrule fighting game.

Age of Calamity mostly focuses on combat and pressing multiple buttons to activate special abilities. Link and his friends fight a big war to save Hyrule’s land from disaster. Only parts and parts of the story of the Great Disaster were filmed in [‘Breath of the Wild.’], Ryuta Matsushita, game director for CNN Business. “We thought there was a large enough amount of untold events and human drama that happened during that time to portray it through the gameplay.” Age of Calamity brings back many characters and tells their stories a century before “Breath of the Wild” happened. It also uses music and sound effects and includes a whimsical cooking component that proved popular in “Breath of the Wild.” READ Xbox 360 gets a new feature after 15 years But fans of the “open world” exploration of this bestselling game might not be satisfied with this latest release. Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity traps users in a map where they can choose places to participate in battles but cannot walk freely in picking fruit, solving puzzles and making stews, activities that make “Breath of the Wild” fun. Instead, players choose to play as Link, Zelda, Impa, or a host of other characters, and fight head-to-head, shoot arrows, and summon magic to wipe out massive armies in epic battles. There is a lot of button mashing. “While developing, we’re always thinking about what will make the fans of the Zelda series happy,” said Hayashi. “While we’re not sure how popular this game is, we’ll be happy if Breath of the Wild fans find it fun.” The game costs $ 59.99 and is part of the company’s holiday lineup. Nintendo previously released a beta version for fans to try. This won’t be the last we see from “Zelda”. Last year, Nintendo announced that “Breath of the Wild” would receive a sequel, although no release date was announced.

