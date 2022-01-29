Six countries confirm their support for Williams in facilitating elections in Libya as soon as possible

The Special Adviser to the Secretary-General of the United Nations in Libya, Stephanie Williams, met Thursday with ambassadors and officials from the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Russia, Turkey and the United Kingdom. Diplomats expressed “strong” support for Williams’ efforts to facilitate elections in Libya as soon as possible, meeting the aspirations of 2.5 million Libyan voters. The meeting was hosted by US Ambassador to Libya Richard Norland.

Stephanie Williams is conducting a series of meetings with various parties across Libya, as well as with ambassadors and diplomats involved in the Libyan issue, in order to mobilize further support for the UN-facilitated political process. The advisor also discussed, after a meeting held at Sebha University, southern Libya, with Major General Mohamed Al-Haddad, Chief of Staff of the Western Libyan Army, the assessment of the progress of the Joint Military Committee (JMC 5+). 5) In unifying the military institution and reintegrating members of armed groups that are still outside the control of the state into society.

On Thursday, Williams met the Egyptian Chargé d’Affairs in Libya, Ambassador Tamer Mustafa, in his office in the capital, Tripoli, and assured him of the need to chart a clear course for the elections, including setting a date for the elections. The vote is within the timetable of the LPDF roadmap, which runs until June of this year. The reporter also repeatedly emphasized the need for Parliament to focus on the election date rather than the formation of a new transitional government.

