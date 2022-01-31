The government in Chile is a woman

Young and committed women’s government. Here is a picture of the new team of Future Chilean President Gabriel Borek Submitted on January 21. Women will occupy 14 of the 24 seats. Among them is Mesa Rojas, a 49-year-old climate scientist and co-author of the latest report Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)Under the leadership of the Ministry of Environment. It will have to tackle the problems of lithium mining and the drought sweeping the country.

The Home Office will go to Dr. Izkia Jasvin Siches Pastén, surgeon. This 35-year-old woman was a very popular figure during the pandemic and became number one in the government. Second person by protocol: Antonia Orejola Nogueira, who will take over as Minister of Foreign Affairs. 53 years old, chairs the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. Finally, the Ministry of Defense was entrusted to another scientist, Maya Fernandez Allende, 50, niece of Salvador Allende, the former socialist president of Chile who was overthrown by the military junta of General Pinochet in 1973 with the support of the United States. It will be third in the order of the protocol.

The work and social protection portfolio will go to attorney and unionist Janet Garra, 47. In particular, it will be tasked with creating a public, supportive pension system that breaks with the neoliberal model of pension funds that leaves a large majority of retirees in poverty.

The youngest minister is Antonia Orellana, 32, who is in charge of the Women’s Ministry. Camila Vallejo, 33, one of the figures in the 2011 student uprising movement, follows along with Gabriel Borek, who will be the government’s spokesperson.

This new team, with an average age of 49, will take over the country on March 11, Inauguration Day. He will face many challenges, including ending the neoliberal policies inherited from the Pinochet dictatorship.