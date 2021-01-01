Sir Lewis Hamilton: GP veterans praise Champion / Formula 1

Former Formula 1 drivers and current GP experts Martin Brandle and Damon Hill welcome the fact that Lewis Hamilton has finally been honored with the title “Sir.” You are full of praise for the seven-time world champion.

With his seventh title win, Lewis Hamilton set a record that has long been considered an age record. The Briton managed to catch up with former world champion Michael Schumacher this year. In GP victories, he has already surpassed the German by 95 wins, and Hamilton also tops the charts at the top and podiums.

For his services, the 35-year-old was awarded a knighthood by Queen Elizabeth II – and rightfully so, says Mercedes Motorsport manager Toto Wolff, who has also been agreed upon by former drivers and current TV experts Martin Brandle and Damon Hill. Former Sky Sports News rave: “I congratulate Lewis, he definitely deserves it. On January 7th, he will be 36 years old and most of his opponents who want him removed from the throne are 10 to fifteen years younger than him.” Who proves his separation. He is full of energy and always gives everything.

“If anyone in the sporting world deserves this recognition, it’s Sir Lewis Hamilton,” Brundle sure. “He now has seven world titles under his belt, which means he’s on par with the great Michael Schumacher, with 95 victories and more races than any other driver, and with 98 pole positions and 165 podium spots, he tops these record lists.”

Damon Hill, 1996 world champion, is also excited: “This is great and deserving. He commits to issues close to his heart that affect everyone. In our sport, it is very rare for a driver to commit to something outside of Formula 1. Lewis said,“ It affects me, it affects me Every black man. ”The Mercedes star was taking a big risk – because his commitment came at a time when his season and career could have been disrupted.

