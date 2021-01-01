A big hype suddenly comes on Google … the internet users who click and watch a lot!

This innovative drawing was well received by Internet users. Lots of people say that they click repeatedly on Google for this. Google Doodle will appear on the Google homepage highlighting holidays, events, achievements, and people. The first Google Doodle was created in 1998 to celebrate the Burning Man Festival.

Designed by Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let users know that they are missing servers. There is a team of employees called doodles who organize and publish these sketches.Meanwhile, parents post online about kids playing by clicking on Google doodles because Evan can’t stand the war over this year’s festive doodles.

Happy birthday night! It was the year of the cuckoo, but the clock of 2020 is ticking, the countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight, its wings will spread New Year# Entertainment from Google → https://t.co/iqR58eSeR9 pic.twitter.com/cMBJp4mpcF – Google Doodles (GoogleDoodles) December 31, 2020

Whoever invented this my 2 year old made me click 100 times and I still wouldn’t let it go # Entertainment from Google pic.twitter.com/fUAHVLF4Fj – Happysurd (TheHappysurd) December 31, 2020

Attractive!! Google Doodles Today is New Year’s Eve, with a little party popper you can click to get the noise and shine! The closest thing I’ll get tonight! # Entertainment from Google pic.twitter.com/a4Yh7SaU4H – Leslie Stones (@esley_Stones) December 31, 2020

