A big hype suddenly comes on Google … the internet users who click and watch a lot!

A big hype suddenly comes on Google
This innovative drawing was well received by Internet users. Lots of people say that they click repeatedly on Google for this. Google Doodle will appear on the Google homepage highlighting holidays, events, achievements, and people. The first Google Doodle was created in 1998 to celebrate the Burning Man Festival.
Designed by Larry Page and Sergey Brin to let users know that they are missing servers. There is a team of employees called doodles who organize and publish these sketches.Meanwhile, parents post online about kids playing by clicking on Google doodles because Evan can’t stand the war over this year’s festive doodles.
Happy birthday night!
It was the year of the cuckoo, but the clock of 2020 is ticking, the countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight, its wings will spread New Year# Entertainment from Google → https://t.co/iqR58eSeR9 pic.twitter.com/cMBJp4mpcF
– Google Doodles (GoogleDoodles) December 31, 2020
Have you checked out Google Party Popper for YouTube’s virtual New Year party?
Be a part of Hello 2021: Join a YouTube New Year’s Eve party tomorrow at 11:00 PM#Google # Entertainment from Google #The new year #Ceremony # YouTube #doodle # doodle2021 # New Years Eve #Event pic.twitter.com/tDargEKCs2
AanhaServices December 30, 2020
Finally, the last day of this strange year! The year 2020 was like this disgusting ‘Malai’ #Chai Which always leaves a bad taste in the mouth.
Hope 2021 Taste Better! # 31 December 2020 #New Year’s Eve # New Year 2021 # 2021 desires # LastDayof2020 #The new year # Entertainment from Google pic.twitter.com/NrNz6rIuFD
– Ritu Singh (@ Ritu24june) December 30, 2020
Click on # Entertainment from Google For # New Years 2021 Then tap on the magic cone to see magic ✨💫 #The new year #Good morning 2020 #happy New Year pic.twitter.com/Vs2p7otQ03
– Noman Sarwar (@ nomig70) December 31, 2020
Fun with Google Doodles: New Year 2021 # Entertainment from Google pic.twitter.com/14bKFffPIq
– Alison Perrin (@ allisonbaerin) January 1, 2021
New Year’s Eve 2020!# Entertainment from Google # New Year 2021
It has been the year of the cuckoo, but 2020 is ticking. The countdown begins now, and when the clock strikes midnight, it will spread its wings New Year!https://t.co/XdcR3imPZA pic.twitter.com/B2nKJGvjtW
– dark Kiara (_hiara_) December 31, 2020
Whoever invented this my 2 year old made me click 100 times and I still wouldn’t let it go # Entertainment from Google pic.twitter.com/fUAHVLF4Fj
– Happysurd (TheHappysurd) December 31, 2020
Attractive!! Google Doodles Today is New Year’s Eve, with a little party popper you can click to get the noise and shine! The closest thing I’ll get tonight! # Entertainment from Google pic.twitter.com/a4Yh7SaU4H
– Leslie Stones (@esley_Stones) December 31, 2020
First published: January 1, 2021
