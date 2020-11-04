The Italian Federation is investigating Lazio over possible violations of the Covid virus – The Manila Times

Milan: The Italian Football Federation announced Tuesday (Wednesday in Manila) that Lazio is under investigation for possible violations of health protocols regarding the Coronavirus.

And FIFA said in a statement that it had “opened an investigation in Lazio to ascertain any violations of the health protocols aimed at containing the Covid-19 epidemic.”

He left the Italian club to face Zenit St Petersburg on Wednesday in the Champions League without star striker Ciro Immobili, goalkeeper Thomas Strakocha and midfielder Lucas Leva.

Italian media reported that the absence of the three players, who also missed last week’s 1-1 draw with Club Brugge, is related to the Coronavirus tests that were conducted before their departure from Belgium in accordance with UEFA protocol.

However, Italian internationals Immobile and Liva played in Sunday’s 4-3 win over Turin after tests by Lazio.

Coach Simone Inzaghi said at a press conference in Russia, without specifying whether the players were infected with the Coronavirus or not, “We are used to this emergency situation, and it saddens me that the players who fought to reach the Champions League are not available.”

Clarifications have already been sought from Lazio’s management after two inspections by Italian football authorities at the team’s training center last week.

FIFA added that it had already asked Lazio to take the new tests conducted before the match against Zenit.

Immobile, winner of the European Golden Boot last season, scored in Lazio’s opening Group F win over Borussia Dortmund, as the club returned to the Champions League after a 13-year absence.