Shoppers trying to purchase new PS5 glitches on Walmart and Best Buy sites

Walmart WMT Surprised that the PS5 is released online every three hours starting at noon on Thursday ET. But customers began to have problems with the retailer’s site almost immediately.

Twitter user Logan Wilson said around 12:30 p.m.: “Walmart froze trying to get a new ps5 while I carried it in my cart …

“If I had a ps5 in my car and then a Walmart crashed …. a pain,” RandfordT chirp Around 1 in the afternoon.

In a statement, Walmart said Thursday afternoon that it experienced a massive increase in traffic when the next-generation console was released, “causing some customers to slow intermittently for a few minutes.”

