Shoppers trying to purchase new PS5 glitches on Walmart and Best Buy sites
Twitter user Logan Wilson said around 12:30 p.m.: “Walmart froze trying to get a new ps5 while I carried it in my cart …
In a statement, Walmart said Thursday afternoon that it experienced a massive increase in traffic when the next-generation console was released, “causing some customers to slow intermittently for a few minutes.”
“We quickly realized the volume and are currently restocking the item for additional stock release throughout the day,” the statement said.
Best Buy acknowledged that some customers have not been able to purchase the PS5 on the company’s website.
“For customers who are still looking for a console, there will be more opportunities to order one on BestBuy.com throughout the holiday season,” the company said in a written statement.
Some Best Buy shoppers expressed gratitude for the sidewalk-side PS5 pickup.
“Shout to @ BestBuy to make console pickup operations fast, friendly and hassle-free!” Colteastwood tweeted Thursday afternoon.