Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson talk about getting back together on KUWTK – Hollywood Life

Tristan Thompson struggles to get together romantically with Chloe on the November 12 episode of “KUWTK” – but more than a year after his recent cheating scandal, she’s still not ready.

Chloe Kardashian Enslaved with her ex-husband, Tristan ThompsonSignificantly during the coronavirus quarantine period, as we have seen in this season keeping up with the Kardashians. During the November 12 episode, she continued to talk about how much he supported her when she was sick with the COVID-19 virus. Her family was convinced they were starting to sleep together again, but both Khloe and Tristan insisted that nothing physical happened between them.

However, there was no secret from the fact that Tristan wanted to get back together with Chloe. At this point, it’s been over a year since he cheated on her Jordyn Woods, And he spent a large portion of that time trying to prove that he deserved it. Even so, Khloe was still hesitant, not really knowing what she wanted. “I have 100 percent agglomeration,” she said. “Every relationship I go to is disappointing and impressive. I have every reason to be careful.”

Chloe’s best friend, Malika Haqq, Urged her to talk to Tristan and see if it’s worth giving the relationship another chance. “Most people don’t want to go back with the person who broke your heart in front of millions of people,” she said, “but the Chloe I know is not giving what other people think.” “I know he still loves you and I think you still love him deep down.”

Finally, Khloe and Tristan sit down and have the important conversation. “For nearly a year now, I have been a different person,” Chloe told him. “It frustrates me because I love … Why now? Why are you the man that I dreamed of now? Why couldn’t you be that way when we were together? One of my concerns is that you will continue to act like this until you get what you want, and when you do, you will transform To old Tristan again. “

Tristan insisted the “new” was here to stay, and told Chloe he wanted her back. “I’ve grown to a point where I know what I want you in my life,” he revealed. “ Obviously, we’ll always be in each other’s lives because we have it [our daughter]But I want more than that. “

Unfortunately, Khloe wasn’t ready – but she was Act Let him know she’ll keep trying and getting there. “You can understand the reservations I have. Do I love you? A million percent. Am I falling in love with you right now? No,” she confessed. “Just because you have a family with someone doesn’t mean that you should stay with someone if that isn’t the best. I don’t know what the future holds. All I know is I am trying very hard to remove the little bricks. I try to be more confident. It’s a process.” Slow but that’s how it should be for me. But I appreciate the effort and you’re new. “

She added in a confession, “I’ve seen a lot of growth and change in Tristan, and I’m very grateful to him. But I would say, for now, I’m doing the best that I can give and try. I feel we’re in a good place and there’s progress and some momentum forward.”

Of course, this was filmed again in the spring, and a lot of time has passed since then. Tristan has continued to be steadfast in Khloe’s life, and has been present at all of KarJenner’s major events for the past several weeks. We’ll have to see how that happens between them when KUWTK It returns for the 20th and final season in 2021.