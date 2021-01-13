Several accidents with property damage in the Zusmarshausen region

Yesterday, Tuesday, January 12, 2021, there were three traffic accidents in the Zosmarschusen region.

Cars slide down at Zusmarshausen in Graben

On Tuesday 12 January 2021 at 6 pm, an 18-year-old Audi driver drove on State Route 2510 from Zusmarshausen in the direction of Landensberg. Shortly before reaching the borders of the area, he stepped off the road due to the slippery ice and sneaked into the trench. The back of an Audi was damaged in the amount of 1,500 euros.

The car ends up in the jungle near Gessertshausen

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 11:30 a.m., the 28-year-old Opel Combo driver, according to her information, drove the A3 road from Dubshofen in the direction of Geysertshausen at moderate speed due to heavy snowfall. After Oberschönenfeld Abbey, she turned left and fell into a snowy cliff, making her turn right off the road. She hit a specific pole, a smaller tree and plunged her car into a bush. The total property damage amounts to 4,300 euros.

The conveyor slides in front of the parked in Margertshausen

On Tuesday, January 12, 2021 at 10:35 am, a 46-year-old Opel truck driver was driving down Welser Street in Margertshausen and pulled back by the snow. The front right corner of his Opel collided with the rear left corner of a parked Skoda. Total property damage in the amount of 7,500 euros.

Despite the winter conditions at night from January 12, 2021 to January 13, 2021, the police have not recorded any other traffic accidents in the area of ​​responsibility of the Zosmerhausen Police.