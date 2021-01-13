Tennis

Henry Lachsonen qualified for the Australian Open Henry Laksonen survived the third round to qualify for the Australian Open. In a close match, the 28-year-old Swiss defeated Croatian Borna Jojo by three sets.

Henry Laksonen beats Borna Jojo and is part of the match at the Australian Open in Melbourne.

Fresh Fox

(but) Swiss Henry Laksonen (ATP 133) qualified to the Australian Open. In the third round of qualifying in Doha, the 28-year-old defeated Croatian Borna Jojo (ATP 223) in three sets with 6: 7, 6: 4 and 7: 6 (10: 7). .

After Laksonen had to concede defeat in the tiebreak in the first set, he recognized a break in the second set and served the group into the net. In the all-important third set, the Swiss had to break through again. But this time with a better result. Although the Swiss had to chase a small break early on, Lachsonen turned the tide to 5: 4 when the score was 2: 4. With another break he finally managed to beat 10: 7.

In addition to Henry Laxsonen, Stan Wawrinka, Belinda Bensick and Jill Tishman will also participate in Melbourne. On the other hand, Roger Federer is largely absent this year. Melbourne will be decommissioned once in 2021. The Australian Open begins on February 8th.