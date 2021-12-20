Tim is waiting until the end of the year to decide if he will play in Australia

Dominic Tim He provided an update on his physical condition through a statement on social media and expressed that he will be missed Australian Open If you are not satisfied with your fitness by the end of December.

The 28-year-old Austrian has not played since sustaining a wrist injury at the Mallorca Turf Championships in June. Thiem missed Wimbledon and was unable to defend his Grand Slam title at Flushing Meadows.

Despite not needing surgery on his damaged wrist, Tim was unable to play competitively and suffered another setback this month when he withdrew from the Mubadala World Tennis Championships, an exhibition event in Abu Dhabi.

Although Tim still wants to play at Melbourne Park, where the slam starts on January 17, his prospects hinge on feeling more optimistic about his game and fitness in a matter of days.

“After speaking with my team, we decided to go back to Austria, rather than fly directly to Australia. Unfortunately, I caught a cold (and tested negative for COVID-19) while in Dubai and was unable to train last week. Therefore, I will not be in the required physical condition To be able to play the ATP Cup and the ATP 250 in Sydney,” the tennis player posted.

He added, “After not competing for the past six months, I can’t risk going back too soon and getting a new injury. Overall, my time in Dubai was excellent as I increased intensity and level. Training and my wrist is nearly 100 per cent.” My goal is still to play the Australian Open, but we will make a final decision on my participation at the end of December.”

Photo: Getty Images