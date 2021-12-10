Sergi Roberto has already undergone surgery for his injury in Finland

The Barcelona He issued a statement stating that Sergi Roberto had successfully operated in Finland for an injury he sustained in the rectus femoris of the right thigh, although they did not specify a period of absence which could be four months long.

The player traveled to Finland last Wednesday, December 8, to undergo surgery today in Turku by the doctor Lacey LumpinenUnder the supervision of the medical services of FC Barcelona. The surgeon who already performed the operation Ousmane Dembele, as interlocutor Dr. Ricard Bruna, who will soon take over the medical leadership of Barcelona’s first team

Barcelona defender B sergey rosanas He also underwent successful surgery by the same doctor and in the same Finnish clinic for a ruptured left hamstring tendon, an injury he sustained while training. The player will continue his recovery process in Barcelona.

There was a third operation yesterday. Igor Gomez, the Brazilian defender also from Barcelona B, Igor Gomez, was interfered with to rupture the hamstring tendon in the right quadriceps muscle that was done in the exercises. In these cases, Tampico has reported leave

Read also