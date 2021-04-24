Joe Biden will attend the G7 summit in the UK in June: this will be his first trip abroad as President of the United States.

Joe Biden gets on Air Force One in March 2021. REUTERS / Leah Mehlis

The first foreign trip of Joe Biden as President of the United States It will be at the G7 summit in the UK in June, and it will be followed by meetings of NATO and other meetings with European Union leaders. “They are both in Brussels,” the White House said on Friday.

The president intends to participate in the G7 summit that brings together major world powers, In Cornwall, England, June 11-13. The next day he will travel to the Belgian capital.

The President “will highlight his commitment to restoring our alliances and revitalizing the transatlantic relationship.” Work closely with our multilateral allies and partners to meet global challenges and better secure the interests of the United StatesWhite House press secretary said Jane PsakiWhich will be the country’s first departure for a Democratic president since taking office in January. Biden did hold a meeting with his G7 counterparts in February, but it was held hypothetically due to restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

After former President Donald Trump weakened America’s historical ties with European and Asian allies, Biden stressed the need to rebuild traditional alliances and To return Washington to the center of multilateral groups, such as the one with which it will hold its first face-to-face meetings.

Photo of the virtual meeting of the Group of Seven in February 2021. Guido Bergman / BPA / via Reuters

Biden “will reinforce our commitment to multilateralism and advance America’s major political priorities Concerning public health, economic recovery and climate change, it will show solidarity and shared values ​​among major democraciesPsaki said.

The White House said the G7 would also provide an opportunity for bilateral talks with other leaders in the group, including the host, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

At the NATO summit on June 14, Biden will seek to “They affirmed the US commitment to NATO, transatlantic security and collective defense, “she added.

“NATO leaders will discuss how to direct the alliance against future threats and ensure the effective sharing of the burden,” said Psaki, who indicated that more one-on-one meetings will be scheduled with other leaders of the transatlantic alliance.

The organization has gone through its first tense case in recent weeks since Biden’s inauguration with The intensification of the Russian forces’ presence near the border with Ukraine.

Although Kiev is not a member of the coalition, it has expressed support and strong criticism of Moscow, and has repeatedly urged the country to de-escalate the situation. After holding a series of military exercises in Crimea on Thursday, the Russian army began to withdraw.

His announcement was immediately received by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who warned that his army would remain “vigil”. Similar statements were made by representatives of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO).

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Koliba. Photo: Francisco Seco / via REUTERS REFILE

The White House did not say whether Biden would also seek to hold a possible summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the trip. The President has indicated his willingness to meet the Kremlin leader in a third country To try to stabilize the increasingly tense relations between the United States and Russia.

In addition to summits of international organizations, Biden will participate in a summit between the United States and the European Union “to affirm” commitment. “With a strong transatlantic partnership based on shared interests and values“.

“The leaders will discuss a common agenda to ensure global health security, stimulate global economic recovery, address climate change, enhance digital and trade cooperation, promote democracy, and address mutual foreign policy concerns,” Psaki said.

