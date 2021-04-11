Serena Williams was delighted with her new tennis outfit

MOr instead of her easy win over Laura Siegemund, Serena Williams has once again made a sensation with her lavish outfit. In 6: 1, 6: 1 against the DFB Cup player, the 39-year-old American tennis star wore an asymmetric cat suit in black, pink and red colors at the Australian Open on Monday – inspired by former American athlete Florence Griffith Joyner.

“She was a great athlete. When I grew up, I was always seeing her outfits, and her gorgeous outfits changed so much,” Williams said at the digital press conference when asked about her one-piece piece with one leg short and long. When her supplier suggested this kit to her, she just thought, “Oh my God, it’s amazing.”

But on the first day of the tournament, the 23-time Grand Slam champion was not surprised. Germany’s best player Alexander Zverev wore a jacket and trousers with a slightly wider fit, similar to a professional basketball player. “You have to get used to it,” said the 23-year-old from Hamburg with a smile. “it is different.”

His resource is always looking for people who like to try something, “I am a person who likes to try something”. That came in seventh in the world rankings after his success with American Marcus Giron. Zverev said that in the Australian summer in Melbourne, “he trained a lot without sleeves.” “I feel relatively comfortable in the outfit. It’s really cool for me.”



Asymmetric cat bodysuit in black, pink and red – Serena Williams stands out.

:



Photo: Environmental Protection Agency





On the opening day of the Australian Open, a total of 17,922 spectators attended matches at Melbourne Park. Organizers of the new season’s first Grand Slam tournament announced the official record on Monday. Thanks to strict measures, authorities and officials in Victoria state have managed to keep the number of coronavirus infections very low. All tennis professionals and their supervisors were required to remain in quarantine for 14 days after entering them.

A week ago it was announced that up to 30,000 people a day would be allowed into the facility. The tag is applied as the maximum value for the first eight days, and for the remaining six days, capacity is reduced to 25,000 visitors per day – divided into 12,500 for day sessions and 12,500 for night games. As in almost all other sports, tennis was previously only played in front of ghost scenes.



“I’m glad I succeeded in this”: Alexander Zverev

:



Photo: Environmental Protection Agency





“It’s unbelievable to be able to compete in front of the crowd again.” German top seed Alexander Zverev said, “This is something we missed last year.” Serena Williams said, glad she was not only able to share her new outfit with TV viewers, “Of course not That’s what we’re used to, but it’s definitely good for the fans to be there. “