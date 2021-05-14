Flash News from Tages | leichtathletik.de

11.05.2021



| Notes

Alexandra Dersch

Interesting facts from the world of athletics

Class 22: New episode with Boo Kanda Lita Baher

Under the heading “Class 22”, European Championship 2022 organizers in Munich accompany promising German athletes on their way to the European Championship on their home turf. Among them: Bo Kanda Lita Baehre (TSV Bayer 04 Leverkusen) took fourth place in pole vaulting. In the final episode, he is met by the filming team at the training camp in Zweibrucken. The 22-year-old is giving insight into the details of his training and evaluating his training jumps, says coach Christine Adams. On the video on YouTube

He shot the elite with David Storl in Relingen

The German elite announced their arrival at the Rehlingen Whitsun Sports Festival on May 23. The strong field is led by two-time world champion David Storl (SC DHfK Leipzig) and Luxembourg national record holder Bob Bertemis. Behind the two candidates, 2019 German champion Simon Bayer (VfL Sindelfingen), sixth European 2016 Tobias Dame (VfL Sindelfingen), and 20-meter Christian Zimmermann (Kirchheimer SC) stand behind the two candidates. evening

Patrick Schneider suffers from a partial Achilles tendon tear

The 400-meter runner Patrick Schneider suffered a partial Achilles tendon tear. He is 28 years old Nordbayern.de portal. TV Wattenscheid 01 athlete wrote on his Instagram channel: “Depending on the healing process, this throws out six to ten weeks of normal daily workouts.” However: Patrick Schneider is sticking to his Olympic dream. “There are three places for three men, I want to somehow try to get to the top three at the end of June. I am optimistic, but I also realize that many more have to come together.”

Steffi Nerius joins the Sportstiftung NRW Board of Directors

Former spearman Stevie Nereus is appointed to the board of Sportstiftung NRW. The 2009 world champion is part of the personnel restructuring of the sports institution, the head of which is now the former Minister of the Interior and Sports of the North Rhine state – Westphalian, Dr. Ingo Wolf is. He succeeds former New South Wales Minister for Family, Children, Youth, Culture and Sports, Ute Schaeffer. That reports Online newspaper RheinRuhr.

Malaika Mihambo trifft on Larissa Iapichino

World and European champion Malaika Mihambo (LG Kurpfalz) will meet U20 indoor world record holder Larisa Epicino (Italy) at the Diamond League match in Florence (Italy) on June 10. The organizers announced this. Also on the list of stars in the long jump competition is European Inner Champion Marina Bij Romanshuk (Ukraine) and third place in the inner European Championships, Khadi Sanya of Sweden. eme / aj

Another damper for the Olympic torch relay in Japan

The Olympic torch relay in Japan will likely be banned from public roads again due to an increase in coronavirus infections. Western Okayama Prefecture Governor Ryota Ibaragi was quoted on Monday as saying that it is almost impossible to hold the torch relay as planned in the larger cities of Okayama and Kurashiki next week. It is also difficult for the torch bearers to pass through other cities in the governorate. Okayama will be the second prefecture where the torch relay cannot take place. Fukuoka Prefecture, in the southwest of the island kingdom, had previously canceled the race. dpa

The Olympics on the Rhine and the Ruhr: DOSB must make clear the readiness to apply

According to NRW Prime Minister Armin Laschet and the advanced cities of the Olympic Games on the Rhine and the Ruhr, DOSB should make clear its willingness to submit a future German application by the end of 2023 at the latest. By then, it needs to be clarified whether the German Olympic Sports Federation wishes to enter the application process as a sponsor, according to a statement released by the NRW State Chancellery on Tuesday. The project to get the 2032 Games failed in February because the International Olympic Committee chose Brisbane (Australia) as the preferred pivot. In a statement issued by the state and municipal government, she also said: “In the event that the IOC negotiations with Brisbane are unsuccessful, the bid will be maintained for 2032 and this will also be extended to the next Games of the decade.” The Ruhr city remains “able to act at any time”. dpa

Follow us!

Leichtathletik.de at Instagram | The social networking site Facebook | Twitter | Youtube