Beware the drivers: angry wild animals in the Easter area

Police announced this in the afternoon. During the night strangers destroyed the fence. They must have used a cordless angle grinder for this. Then they removed the sika deer from the fence. Police said the animals would not leave the fence alone.
The animal owners, relatives and friends as well as hunters and police officers tried for three hours to retrieve the animals, but failed. Police issued a traffic advertisement as it may lead to dangerous situations on the streets. The message reads: “Wild animals are very angry and are running 2 to 3 kilometers in all directions simultaneously.”
At around 2:30 p.m., some fleeing animals settled in a forest at the border of the fence. Animals can return to the enclosure on their own.
