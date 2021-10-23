Seregno, “In the Time of the Jukebox” by Dino Angelini: Recorded at Baena and broadcast on TV It will be held every Monday evening in mid-November. The concert will be led by Fabio Taormina, along with Cosmina Boba. Co-written by Franco Posnelli, directed by Nino Luci, voice by Fabio Viata, portrait of Marzio Angarelli.

Created by Seregnese Dino Angelini, Cantabrianza’s patron, the program goes “back to the days of the jukebox.” The programme, which will be broadcast from mid-November, every Monday evening at 9 pm, via the digital terrestrial network 55, channel 16, also recorded on Monday evening at the “Milanotorino” club in Paina di Giussano. The concert will be led by Fabio Taormina, along with Cosmina Boba. Co-written by Franco Posnelli, directed by Nino Luci, voice by Fabio Viata, portrait of Marzio Angarelli.

The jukebox, or music box, is the organ that was all the rage in the early 1960s through the 1980s. It plays the music automatically after a coin is entered in it and the song is chosen by the listener. The term juke-box came into use in the United States in the 1930s, which derives its name from juke-joint, referring to a bar where people dance. In the same period, jock bands were also used to refer to the musical groups that performed there. The jukebox is a machine that, along with a pinball machine, has marked the history of general entertainment in bars, and is also present in many films and TV series, including the unforgettable Fonzie which on Happy Days activated with a well-aimed punch, was one of the symbols of the 1950s in the United States American. Lots of people met and fell in love with him about the jukebox. Dino Angelini said: “The ‘Musician’ resume – we want to bring to life all the songs that were strong or most popular in the ‘Jukebox time.’ To do this, we rely on young singers who know the instrument only because they have heard of it or noticed it in photography, but their songs are what She still remembers them all and is still the most famous though in our days that last a season space and even the artists soon lost track.The purpose of resuming broadcasting every six months is to produce entertainment in the spectator by suggesting the so-called “evergreen” songs, which are Remember her with so much nostalgia that she shed a few tears, for the happy moments that no longer exist. ” The protagonists of the upcoming edition of “Jukebox” will be a series of singers selected during the last Cantabrianza, they are: Silvia Pansieri, Eleonora Belbani, Chiara Scordamaglia, Memo Caruso, Gloria Minolo, Cristina Drogo, Erika Marinello, Greta Galliardi, Michelle Hallely, Alessandra Pogada, Federica Tallinucci, Monica Frigrio, Paola Taglipitra, Simone Galliardi.

© Reproduction reserved