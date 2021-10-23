Australia was superior and defeated Japan 32-23 in Oita

Australia win Japan by 32-23 in his first Test match of international window. The match was played in Oita. Now, the Japanese team will clash in Aviva Stadium In view of Ireland, while the wallabies They will go against Scotland in a Murrayfield.

The Walt Disney Company’s new public entertainment and sports broadcasting service launched at a preferential annual subscription cost; Combo+ also arrives, the competitive perpetual commercial offer that will make subscription to Star+ and Disney+ available. subscribe now.

group led Dave Rainey He started in the fifth minute with an attempt by Tom Wright. The coach was right to bring the Quade Cooper home. The opener set a perfect right wing offload for the first celebration of the match.

near the middle of the initial stage, Reese Hodge has been replaced by Jordan Batayeh, due to a possible thoracic injury. However, the entry of the young player achieved a new victory for Australia and was able to put 14-3 in 22 minutes. Although the Wallabies were in the lead, Japan reaction and Lomano Lemiki Bill for the locals. So they were able to get close to the scoreboard and go to rest in search of the heart of this story.

in the second half, Taniela Topo Get up early to try to extend the points distance. The Japanese team, for their part, tried to get to the Australian Ingols, but the defense was solid and they were not allowed to break any lines. Later, Robert Liotta expanded the advantage further in favor of Japan and Conal McInerney Victory will be judged 32-23. In this way, the dream of victory faded as the minutes went by for Jimmy Joseph. Ryoto Nakamura will be the last man to support the local team and be discounted from the first Test match for the November window.