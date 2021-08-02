Select the last day to get the work done!! Old Android devices will no longer work with Gmail, YouTube and other Google apps.

It was recently reported that Google (googleAndroid developers will cut off connections to older Android devices from the end of September. Can’t sign in with Google account anymore

Google sent emails to users with smartphones orplankWith Android 2.3.7 and earlier, as of September 27, 2021, users of devices running Android 2.3.7 and earlier will no longer be able to sign in to or use Google.a programFrom Google, including Gmail, YouTube, and many more.

The operating systems listed in this ad that will not be available are as follows:

Android 1.0

Android 1.1

Android 1.5 (Cupcake)

Android 1.6 (Donut)

Android 2.0 – 2.1 (Eclair)

Android 2.2 – 2.2.3 (Froyo)

Android 2.3 – 2.3.7 (Gingerbread)

Google has identified the reason for disabling logins from older operating systems. This is because they want to secure the user account. The user will not be able to

Sign in to your Google account to use services like Gmail, YouTube, or Maps.

Create a Google account

Reset the device and try logging in again.

Remove the account from the device and try to add a new account

However, the user can still use the services if they are accessed through the device browser instead. Or try updating your device to Android 3.0 or later.