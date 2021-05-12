Secret tip, use WhatsApp abandoned feature to keep chats with girlfriends / boyfriends safe

The WhatsApp

Mumbai : If you are The WhatsApp If you want to hide private messages from others but don’t know the trick, this is the news for you. Or, for users who are using a third-party app to secure WhatsApp conversations, this news is important. This is because the instant messaging app WhatsApp gives its users an advantage to keep chats safe in the app. So you don’t need any third-party app to keep your WhatsApp chat safe.

Today we will tell you how to increase WhatsApp account privacy. We will tell you, you can put a fingerprint lock on your app. The special thing is that this lock can be activated very easily and it can be used just as easily. (Here’s how to lock your private whatsapp messages with fingerprint on android phone)

Protect your chat within the app

First of all, open your VostApp. You will see 3 dots in the upper right corner of the homepage, click on it.

Then you will see some options, click on Settings.

Now you will see the Calculation option, click on it.

Now click on the Privacy option.

After clicking on Privacy, you will see some options, the last of which is Fingerprint Lock option, click on it and click on Unlock with Fingerprint.

You will now be prompted to enroll your fingerprint. You can set the fingerprint lock time as per your wish by clicking on the fingerprint enrollment option.

In this you will get three options, you can choose one of the three options, immediately, after one minute, after 30 minutes as per your convenience.

If you select this option immediately, your lock will be activated as soon as you close the application. After one minute, after 30 minutes, after selecting one of these options, your lock will activate after one minute or 30 minutes in a row.

Other news

Special Report | Good news for WhatsApp users; WhatsApp withdraws from the privacy policy