Seating volleyball is an international sport for athletes Physical disabilitiesIt was officially referred to as the Paralympics by the men during the 1980 Arnhem Games. It was only included as a women’s event in Athens in 2004 more than 20 years later. 1956 in HollandThe players combined the rules of volleyball with football, a German sport, in which players sit without a net. Now it’s over 10,000 athletes around the world Volleyball is played seated, says Paravoli scientist. Read on to learn more about this fast-paced, team-oriented sport.

What is seated volleyball and what are the rules for sitting volleyball?

Seated volleyball is a form of volleyball in which players play seated and the net is lower compared to its volleyball counterpart. The plate is also smaller. The rules are similar to those of the International Volleyball Federation, the International Volleyball Federation, with some changes. Teams of six sit on either side of the field. Athletes must maintain some kind of ground contact – between their buttocks and their shoulders – during the court. “The exception is “lifting” from the ground The ball is allowed if it is played in a defensive action below the net level at the moment of contact with the ball,” says Olympics.com.

Three touches of the ball are allowed, plus what Olympics.com calls a “legal block” before players have to hit the ball over the net. In most cases, players cannot hit the ball twice in a row. There are two classes or classifications of disabilities for athletes, and disabilities can be found in the upper or lower extremities (or both): VS1 has more severe disabilities in general than VS2 athletes. Teams can have up to two VS2 players, but only one player can play on the field at a time (caleo mcclay foam usa He is a VS2 athlete.

How is sitting volleyball classified?

A maximum of five sets are played per game – victory is achieved by winning the best five sets – and a team wins a set with 25 points, possibly 15 points in the fifth set by at least two points. If the teams are tied on the 24th, You play until there is a 2 point leadSeating for volleyball is organized by Paravoli State International. Points are scored in different ways: the team successfully hits the ball over the net and into the court of the defending team, or when the opposing team “makes a mistake” or receives a penalty kick.

Why should a seated volleyball player wear a different jersey?

Libero focuses on defense in volleyball, sits down and can replace any player in the back row without being considered a substitute. Like his fellow volleyball player, this player wears a different jersey than the rest of the team.

Volleyball sitting at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo

There is a group of eight men’s teams – Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, China, Egypt, Germany, Japan, Iran and the RPC – and eight women’s teams – Brazil, Canada, China, Italy, Japan, Russia (also known as the Russian Paralympic Committee), Rwanda and the United States. Chinese women have won gold at the Paralympics in all games since Athens 2004, except for Rio 2016, when American women snatched gold. Iran is the defending champion in the men’s race and has the most gold medals in the history of the Paralympic Games. let the games begin!