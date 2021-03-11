Formula 1 news: Formula 1 racing calendar 2021 | Formula 1 news

Here you will find the Formula 1 calendar for 2021. It will be a record season – with a total of 23 races. And you can only see them live on Sky.

The Formula 1 racing calendar for the 2021 season is now officially set. As their last major prize, F1 has now confirmed the race in Portimao / Portugal.

It will start with the Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28th.

After that, F1 will race in Imola on April 18, which was not on the original schedule but is being added again after a successful comeback in 2020.

On May 2, Formula 1 returns to Portimao, Portugal, where the third Grand Prix of the year is being held.

Not only will the season start in a week, but it will also end in a week. Races in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi have been postponed to make the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne possible in November.

Formula 1 – 2021 race calendar History Place Rehabilitation Running around 26. -28. March Bahrain / Sakhir Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. 16. -18. April. Italy / Imola Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. 30. April. – 02. May Portugal / Portimao – – – – – – 07.-09. Could Spain Barcelona Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. May 20-23 Monaco / Monte Carlo Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. 04.-06. June. ASERBAIDSCHAN / Baku Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 2 at noon 11. -13. June. Canada / Montreal Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. 25. -27. June. France / Le Castelet Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. 02.-04. July. Austria / Spielberg Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. 16. -18. July. UK / Silverstone Saturday, 4 p.m. Sunday, 4 p.m. 30. July. – 01. August. UNGARN / BUDAPEST Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. 27. -29. August. Belgium / Spa-Francorchamps Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. 03.-05. September. Netherlands / Zandvoort Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. 10. -12. September. Italy / Monza Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 3 p.m. 24. -26. September. Russia / Sochi Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, 2 at noon 01.-03. October Singapore / Singapore Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 2 at noon 08. -10. October Japan / Suzuka Saturday, 8 p.m. Sunday, 7 a.m. 22. -24. October USA / Austin Saturday, 11 p.m. Sunday, 9 p.m. 29. -31. October Mexico / Mexico City Saturday, 9 p.m. Sunday, 8 p.m. 05.-07. Nov. Brazil / Sao Paulo Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. 18. -21. Nov. Australia / Melbourne Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 a.m. 03.-05. ten. Saudi Saudi Arabia Jeddah Saturday, 5 p.m. Sunday, 5 p.m. 10. -12. ten. ABU DHABI / Abu Dhabi Saturday, 2 pm Sunday, 2 at noon

The Brazilian GP Prize is introduced to November 7 and forms a triple header with races in the United States and Mexico. It will be the season’s third triple title, which means: After the summer break in August, nine races in eleven weeks!

More about the authors on skysport.de