Schalke 04: Next signature? This position in the room

Schalke 04 is one of the great traditional clubs in Germany. In the all-time league table in the Bundesliga, the Royal Blues are in seventh place. Knappen was a seven-time German champion, the last time in 1958. Schalke 04 won the DFB Cup five times, most recently in 2011.

In the Schalke 04 Everything stands at a fresh start. The second tier lineup has been mixed correctly.

Immediately before the appearance of the preparation, Schalke 04 But you still want to be promoted in one position.

FC Schalke 04: The operator has not been appointed?

For a long time it seemed clear that Boot-Klopp wanted to rely on veteran Ralph Varman in the second division.





His situation might be in danger now. Photo: IMAGO / Poolfoto

And with the return of Friedrich Renault to Eintracht Frankfurt, there will be another free space between the columns.

And new goalkeeper coach Will Couture could bring some momentum to the goalkeeping position with his plans.

—————————–







More news about S04:

Schalke 04: Crazy turnaround with the former coach! ER is now training in Switzerland

FC Schalke 04: A great honor for the talent in the fourth season! Now it’s confirmed

Schalke 04 makes it official! Every fan should mark these dates in the calendar

—————————–

Schalke interested in the talent of the Bosnian goalkeeper?

According to Bosnian media reports, Schalke announced against former Bosnian national team goalkeeper Vladan Kovacivic.





Will Vladan Kovashevic be the new challenger to Schalke keeper Ralf Varmann? Photo: IMAGO / Pixsell

His club FK Sarajevo is asking for relatively little money for the 23-year-old: €250,000. An amount that even a financially distressed S04 can collect.

Schalke has not confirmed anything yet. (cg)



