Sorrento coast. Vista Sky Bar Hotel Mediterraneo . reopens

Opened in 2015, the Vista Sky Bar at Hotel Mediterraneo, with its stunning 360-degree view of the bay and the Sorrento hills, instantly became a reference fact for gorgeous sunsets and musical evenings on the Sorrento peninsula.

The first hotel rooftop ‘events hall’ on the Sorrento coast that has replicated a winning motif popularized in many glamorous and cosmopolitan destinations such as Miami, New York, Dubai and St Tropez.

House and soul singer Barbara Tucker opened the season on Sunday, June 20. An American singer, songwriter, and choreographer who topped the Hot Dance Club singles chart in the US in the 1990s as well as in the UK.

A modern and evocative concept, the “House of Events” with a unique view and a selection of cocktails, from timeless classics to “signature cocktails”, is commissioned to try the bartender Arturo Iaccarino. Vista Sky Bar is signed by Moet & Chandon: all of the House’s prestigious line are offered in addition to antique glass.

The “Taste & Share” menu offers food that can also be called “fashion food”: curated by Chef Giuseppe Saccon, who here enjoys mixing local ingredients with other modern international cuisines.

Popular dishes: king prawns in a marigold dough with sweet and sour sauce and raw seafood that goes perfectly with the bubbles. During the summer season, there will also be cooking shows with renowned chefs.

For 2021, some new signature cocktails are planned: Generation X has been created in collaboration with Paolo Viola, the brand ambassador of the Moet-Hennessy Group, based on Glemorangie X, the new prestigious single malt from the Highlands that “eye-presses” the mixologist.

Music has always been the hero at Vista Sky Bar. DJs and live bands take turns in artistic programming for the summer. The likes of Steve Edwards, Jose Padilla and Claudio Cocoloto played on this beautiful balcony. Also this year, the artistic programs will be full of high-level artists, among them collaborations with Roberto Barron and DJ Radio Yacht, with DJs and producers Alaja and Gallo and with DJ Dario Guida, a veteran of the best clubs of Naples, Capri and International stand out.

From June 1, the programming of summer events resumed: DJ sets, live music and fashion shows of national and international houses to brighten up the evenings of the peninsula. Every lunar Friday evening: sound and ambiance are handled by DJs Lunare Project – Radio Yacht: Swiss radio with an Italian design. A prestigious container where a new concept of luxury and trend finds expression. On Tuesday the hero is live music. Artists, performers, jazz, bossa nova and pop bands will perform live. Here the music is a pleasant background to an unforgettable sunset, creating a romantic and relaxing atmosphere at the same time.

Sunday format is the sound of sunset on Sunday!!! A program of DJs Deep House groups and international guests sponsored by Morgans & Partners and Piero Martingano Events and Entertainment Agency. The upcoming Summer Sundays will be Naples with world-renowned DJ Fernando Opera, Alaia and Gallo from Defected, and other artists. In August, another great guest: Annane Vega, the DJ who has performed in the superbowl, for President Obama and Nelson Mandela and the creator, with her husband Little Louie Vega, from Sunset Ritual.

The hotel has also produced a collection dedicated to the Sunday Evening Sunset Sound curated by Jan Aita of Opium Muzick.

Vista Sky Bar is also open to outside customers and is a very popular location for weddings, celebrations of all kinds, parties and photo shoots.