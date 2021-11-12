Schalke 04: a global trip for nothing? S04-Star threatens the next disappointment

It has been the venue for FC Schalke 04 since 2001: Veltins-Arena. We’ve collected 5 facts you didn’t know yet about the Veltins-Arena.

Schalke 04: 5 facts you didn’t know about the Veltins-Arena

Schalke 04: 5 facts you didn’t know about the Veltins-Arena

This world tour could turn out to be a huge disappointment. In the Schalke 04 It is set on Ko Itakura. After his move last summer, the center back is quickly becoming a delight for Al Nabin.

Reward for his achievements in Schalke 04: Itakura has been nominated again for the Japanese national team. But it does not threaten to pay off in the end.

Schalke 04: Does Itakura fly all the way for free?

Gelsenkirchen, Hanoi, and Muscat – Itakura flies between these three cities these days. As part of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, Japan will face Vietnam and Oman. But it also means for the S04 star: enormous travel pressures.





He has a difficult time with the Japanese national team. Photo: Imago Images / Aflosport

He will have flown nearly 19,000 kilometers by the time he rejoins the Royal Blues again next week. However, this trip also portends disappointment.

Itakura completed a similar massive program in October. At the time, Japan was playing against Saudi Arabia and Australia. However, from a sporting point of view, he made the trip for free, not standing on the field for a minute.

+++ FC Schalke 04 Committed to the Grammozis – Fans Outraged! “I’m not serious?” +++







There doesn’t seem to be an improvement in sight this time either. The match was against Vietnam in Hanoi on Wednesday. Japan won 1-0, but Pro S04 cooked 90 minutes off the bench again. National coach Hajime Moriyasu is rethinking his squad for the crucial match against Oman.

Schalke 04: This is the situation with Japan and Itakura

After five out of ten matches, Japan is currently third in its group that will qualify for the World Cup relegation. With nine points, they are currently four points behind the leaders Saudi Arabia.

——————————————–

More FC Schalke 04 news:

Schalke 04: The former goalkeeper of the new club due to criticism – fans are angry: ‘Don’t put pressure on him anymore’

Schalke 04: Is Latza in danger of being demoted? Grammozis became apparent after the Darmstadt disaster

Schalke 04: He can come right away – does secret training give him a contract?

——————————————–

Next Tuesday’s match against Oman will be of particular interest. Before match day, both countries had the same number of points. At least in terms of relegation, Japan could take a decisive step with a win. It remains to be seen if Itakura will be there. (NS)



